Shirley Ann Reenders, age 84, of Grand Haven passed away at home on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 2, 1935, in Comstock Park, Michigan, to the late James and Marie (Martinus) Luurtsema. Shirley married Kenneth Reenders on June 24, 1954, in Bauer, Michigan, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June.
Over the years, Shirley enjoyed being with her family and assisting in the operation of Reenders Blueberries in Grand Haven Township. She was a member of Hope Reformed Church, active in the Women’s Guild, and loved listening to the old-time gospel songs. In her spare time, she appreciated going up North to their cabin, gardening, creating artist renderings, watching wildlife (birds, turkeys) and tending to her buffalo.
Shirley will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Ken; daughter, Robin (Kelly) McKay; and sons, Michael (Sue) Reenders and Steven (Deb) Reenders. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Annette (Todd) Fowler, Jessie (Jarod) Chittenden, Chadwick (Kelly) Reenders, Courtney Glavich, Eric (Amanda) McKay, Nathaniel (Megan) Reenders, Audrey (Nikki) Reenders, Lindsey (Kevin) Dykstra, Jordan McKay, Katelyn (Nik) Keene, Codi (Tommy) Reenders, Ethan (Rebecca) Reenders and Breann McKay; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Reenders and Sue Luurtsema. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Bud Metz; sisters, Elizabeth and Jeanne Reenders; brothers, Robert and Allen Luurtsema; and half-brother, Ken Martinus.
The Funeral Service for Shirley will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hope Reformed Church with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa or The Salvation Army. Please visit www.klaasssenfuneralhome.com to sign Shirley’s online guestbook.
