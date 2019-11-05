“Let’s pray together.” And right then, Shirley Anne Franks would clasp hands and begin, “Dear Heavenly Father …” Those who knew Shirley Franks knew of her faith and her prayers.
Born in Grand Rapids on October 7, 1924, to Jacob and Maude Stark, Shirley prayed for healing for her father, who suffered from multiple sclerosis. At 10, after attending Wealthy Street Baptist Church, she prayed for Jesus to come into her heart. At 16, she prayed for Jim Franks to accept Christ as his Savior, or else they could not date. At 18, she became Mrs. James E. Franks.
Settling on Washington Street in Grand Haven, Shirley continued her praying life, raising six children: James E. Franks Jr., Mary Lou Ceton, Nancy Emmerich, Joyce Israels, Sue VanDuinen and Tom Franks. While still young parents, they began Youth for Christ in Grand Haven. Teenagers met in the high school gym and frequently gathered to sing around the piano at their home. Jim and Shirley’s hospitality was enjoyed by people of all ages, and they always made sure there was room for more at their table. Shirley also served on The Salvation Army Board, becoming a lifetime member.
When Jim left Franks Florist to work with World Vision, and later International Aid and then Concern International, Shirley became more than Jim’s prayer partner. She was his accountant, his suitcase packer, and mother of three additional children: Keum Ja Kim, Busan Ariga and In Soon Redick. With 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, Shirley prayed without ceasing. After Jim’s passing in 2001, she discovered a new niche: Mercy at The Lakes medical office building. “Miss Shirley” served for 17 years at the information desk, greeting patients and staff, hustling wheelchairs, and praying with anyone who requested it.
“Dear Heavenly Father …” A praying daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and The Lakes volunteer, Shirley Franks’ favorite verses were Psalms 121:1-2: “I will lift up my eyes to the hills – where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Shirley’s life honored these verses.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Reformed Church (301 Washington Ave., Grand Haven 49417). Visitation with the family will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231-798-1100). Burial will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions to SIM USA (https://www.simusa.org/get-involved/give), Concern International (6715 Pontaluna Road, Fruitport 49415), or International Aid (http://www.internationalaid.org/give-to-i-a/) will be appreciated. Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.
