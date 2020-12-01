Shirley Ann Hanson, age 85 of Grand Haven died at a local care facility on November 23, 2020.
She is survived by daughter Sallie Johnston of GH, daughter Laura Hanes (Dave) of Nunica, son Martin (Megan) Hanson of Muskegon and daughter Lee Patterson (Jim) of Spring Lake, sister Ellen Frifeldt of Grand Haven, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
