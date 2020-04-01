Mrs. Shirley Ione Hale, age 92, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Shirley was born February 10, 1928, to Honore and Henrietta Jones in Grand Haven. On September 19,1946, she married Calvin O. Hale, and together they were active members of Covenant Community Church.
Early in her marriage, Cal and Shirley lived in Virginia, where she had a job in a local haberdashery and met President FDR. Throughout Shirley’s working years, she had a variety of jobs and positions from working at Grossman Department Store, Afco Rubber Assembly Line, Mona Shores School Kitchen Services and Grand Haven Tribune. Shirley enjoyed traveling and camping at state parks around the country. Her hobbies including sewing, making clothes for family members, crafts and ceramics.
