Shirley J. Meeusen, of Hudsonville, unexpectedly entered into the presence of her Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Joan DeVries; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Nina DeVries; sister, Susan DeVries; father- and mother-in-law, Andrew and Corneilia Meeusen; brother- and sister-in-law, Al and Marilyn Meeusen; sisters- and brothers-in-law: Marge and John Bol, Ione and Lowell Rummler; son-in-law, Denny Van Dam; grandsons, Matt Van Dam and Greg Meeusen Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Isabel and Sam Meeusen.
