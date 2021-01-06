Shirley Jean Kane, age 83, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home. She was born May 13, 1937, in McBain, Michigan, to Ernest and Mary (DeBack) Scheltema.
Shirley graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1988. She was also a member of Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven. Shirley enjoyed knitting scarves and blankets, oil painting, and collecting glass and ceramic figurines.
