Shirley Kane, age 83, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home. She was born Mary 13, 1937, in McBain to Ernest and Mary (DeBack) Scheltema. On May 27, 1980, she married Robert Kane in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2012.
Shirley was a member of Second Reformed Church. She enjoyed knitting (especially baby blankets and scarves), oil painting, collecting glass and ceramic swans and hummingbirds. She will be missed.
