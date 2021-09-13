Mrs. Shirley L. Klett, age 94, passed away Friday evening, September 10, 2021, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center in Grand Haven.
She was born January 30, 1927, in Muskegon to Lester and Ida (Carver) Westenfelder. Mrs. Klett resided in Muskegon all of her life, and enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida for many years with her husband. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, and Spring Lake Baptist Church. Mrs. Klett worked at JC Penney for many years before retiring.
