Shirley May (Simonson) Koteles, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away January 11, 2022. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Friends may meet the family in the church gathering space one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Mary’s Church Christian service/food pantry or the St. Mary’s School tuition scholarship fund are appreciated. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.