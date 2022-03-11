Shirley May (Simonson) Koteles, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away January 11, 2022. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Friends may meet the family in the church gathering space one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Mary’s Church Christian service/food pantry or the St. Mary’s School tuition scholarship fund are appreciated. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
