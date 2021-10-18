Los, Shirley Mae (Deur), age 89, of Zeeland, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Ryan Eugene Los. Shirley was deeply loved by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Eugene Los; children Bruce (Deb) Los, Jill (Rod) Unema, Mark (Linda) Los, Scott (Wendi) Los; grandchildren Jenny (Brad) White, Rachel (Dave) Vannette, Joel (Carrie Albrecht) Unema, Jodi (Kyle) Cherney, Jason (Allyson) Los, Kyle Los, Charissa (Tyler) Duncanson, James (Leah) Los, Tricia (Mitch) Lemmen, Jake (Riley) Los, Jon Los, Ady Los, and 11 great-grandchildren; brother Louis (Beverly, deceased) Deur, sister Carolyn (Gise) Van Baren, sisters-in-law Char Los and Joyce Kragt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.