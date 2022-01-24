Shirley May (Simonson) Koteles, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away January 11, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living facility. She was born February 27, 1935, in Muskegon to Walter and Eva (Faucher) Simonson. She graduated from St. Jean’s High School in 1953 and married Michael John Koteles on February 11, 1956.
Shirley filled her life by working both inside and outside of the home. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she held several clerical/office positions at a variety of locations in the Grand Haven area including North Ottawa Community Hospital and VK&A Architects. She especially enjoyed her most recent position at St. Mary’s Church in Spring Lake, where she managed the church’s census and contributions records and served as an ambassador to new parishioners.
