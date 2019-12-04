Shirley M. Tweddale-Schroeder, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home. She was born January 28, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Edward and Corinne (Holloway) Tweddale.
Shirley married Ernest Schroeder on January 17, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She graduated in 1947 from Union High School in Grand Rapids and was a member of Grand Haven’s First Presbyterian Church since 1949. Shirley was a prolific artist in many mediums; her watercolors and jewelry were exhibited throughout the state. She was active in the community as a volunteer for the Ottawa County Help Line, a founding member of Lakeland Painters of Grand Haven, and due to a keen eye for the artistic and antique, co-owner of Schroeder-Lamb Appraisal and Estate Sales.
Shirley was an avid reader who loved spending time with her family, going to auctions and antiquing. She and her family enjoyed Mexico, and Shirley and her husband wintered there every year since 1959. In 1963, through the Student Exchange Program, she welcomed members of the Montaño family, which have become life-long friends.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 72 years, Ernest; daughter, Kerry (Tim) Marine of Muskegon; sons, Kurt (Beverly) Schroeder and Erich (Trish) Schroeder, all of Grand Haven; six grandchildren: Amy (Chad) Brown, Kyle (Emma) Schroeder, Casey (Louise) Marine, Lauryn Schroeder, Alec (Jordan) Schroeder and Madasyn (Kyle) Ramsey; six great-grandchildren: Nathan, Colton, Marissa, Brogan, Ezra and Regina; her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Tweddale; brother-in-law, Robert Schroeder; several nieces and nephews; and beloved extended family, the Montaño family. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Karl Schroeder; and brother, Bruce Tweddale.
The Memorial Service for Shirley will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Shirley’s online guestbook.
