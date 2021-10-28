Skaidrite Rieksts, 95, of Gilroy, California (formerly from Grand Haven), died October 21, 2021.
Life: Born February 15, 1926, in Bauska, Latvia. Daughter of Karlis and Katrina Silins. She was the sole survivor of her family of two sisters, Austra and Velta, and brother Valdis. In 1945 during WWII, Skaidrite and her family fled Latvia during the threat of the Soviet and German occupation and invasion. They lived in displaced persons camp in Germany for six years, before being sponsored by the Lutheran Church to the U.S. where they eventually settled in Grand Haven, Michigan. Skaidrite met her husband, Alberts, in the displaced persons camp in Germany. She traveled to the U.S. on a ship alone with her daughter, Dainuvite, while pregnant with her second daughter, Saulvija. She lived in Grand Haven for 66 years and moved to Gilroy, California, in 2018 to live with her son, Zintis and fiancée Monica, where she loved to go for walks, go to the ocean, sit and watch the hummingbirds, and look at the Santa Cruz mountains. In Grand Haven, she enjoyed gardening and always had fresh flowers in her home. She was an avid reader, especially of the Bible, and loved classical music and the opera. She was a foodie at heart and enjoyed cooking healthy meals and baking different breads for family and as gifts. She cooked for her sister, Austra, and nephew, Modris, well into her 80s as her sister lived to be 101. Her bread, pickles, potato salad, piragi and saffron bread were always in demand. She would never turn down a hamburger/fries, taco or lasagna dinner.
