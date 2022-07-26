Born to Ried Meyer and Allyson Redfern, Sonder Meyer-Redfern came to us as a folded little package of a baby on August 7, 2014. She spent 20 days in the neonatal unit at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, getting help to unfurl. She was a medically sensitive, severely multiple impaired child with an extremely rare genetic syndrome that we finally learned the name of in her 7th year of life. Accompanied by machines for her medical needs, this child spread her brand of love wherever she went. Although she couldn't talk, sit up, hold things, stand, walk or run; although she had a feeding tube, a trach, casts, foot and hip braces applied, and was completely dependent on her caregivers, she won us over with her smile, her giggle, her kind eyes, and her soft hands that always found us to stroke and soothe.
Sonder loved everyone who came within her orbit. Therapists, doctors, nurses, teachers, bus drivers, pastors were all known to say, "I need me some Sonder." At school she was called "Hollywood" for her Hello Kitty sunglasses and big grin, and was cheered on by the other kids when she came out to the playground. She comforted us when we were sad, laughed at all our jokes, and found her sister to be the most beloved and entertaining person of all. When Sonder was 4 years old, Lilah came into her life as a 2-year-old with energy and strength for two. Sonder adored Lilah no matter what toddler transgressions were perpetrated upon her. Like all of us, Lilah was transformed into Sonder's special guardian and protector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.