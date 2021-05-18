Sondra “Suzy” Leigh Vander Wall, aged 68 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mercy Health Partners – Mercy Campus in Muskegon. Suzy was born on October 16, 1952, in Ludington, the daughter of Harry F. and Mary A. (Wing) Whitaker, and graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the Class of 1970. On June 10, 1972, she married Gerald “Jerry” Vander Wall Jr. at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington, and they have celebrated 48 blessed years together.
Suzy worked many roles but mostly in accounting for Community CENTRE Group for over 20 years. She also volunteered with accounting for her niece, the Rev. Tammy Bacon, at Beacon Ministries in Scottville. When not crunching numbers, Suzy enjoyed photography, cooking for her family – especially her chocolate truffle cookies, a recipe she has handed down to her family, and going on Caribbean cruises with her husband, Jerry.
