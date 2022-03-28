Stacey R. Hodges, age 40 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1981, in Houston, Texas, to William “Lon” and Beverle “Bev” (Finke) Miller. Stacey married Ryan Hodges on April 2, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stacey graduated from Grand Haven High School and lived in Grand Haven most of her life. She received her BSN degree from Grand Valley State University and had worked as a registered nurse. Stacey is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ryan Hodges of Grand Haven; her son, Bryce Hodges; her daughter, Ella Hodges; her parents, Lon and Bev Miller of Grand Haven; her brother, Brian Miller of Japan; niece, Sumire Miller of Japan; parents-in-law, Richard and Karen Hodges of Walker; brothers-in-law, Todd Hodges and Derek Hodges; sisters-in-law, Traci Hodges and Niki Hodges; and her nephew and niece, Austin and Alyee Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.