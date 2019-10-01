Stanley Samdal Sr. 

Stanley Carl Samdal Sr., age 86, of Nunica, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 with family at his side.
Stan was born in Spring Lake, Michigan, to the late Alfred and Evelyn Samdal. He retired from the GM Delphi plant in Coopersville and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Samdal (Pendleton); children, Stanley Jr. (Sue) Samdal, Bruce (Theresa) Samdal, Pamela Samdal, Christine Flores and Karmel (Martin) Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, George (Shirley) Butcher; sisters, Laura (Stan) Stolarz and Colleen Conklin (Matt Mulcahy); sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Young and Dot Pendleton, and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wish, cremation has taken place. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St., Coopersville, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.
