Stephen Sexton Hanway, age 75, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born January 29, 1947, in Greenwich, Connecticut, to William Jr. and Barbara (Fulton) Hanway.
After a year at Washington & Jefferson College, he followed his love for the Maize and Blue and attended the University of Michigan, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Instead of entering the workforce, Stephen joined the Marine Corps and served as a lieutenant in the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam as an infantry platoon leader. While serving his country, Stephen was severely wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. He never forgot the sacrifices that his fellow soldiers made, and he devoted the rest of his life to being part of various veterans organizations, especially the Marine Corps League.
