Stephen Zawojski Jr., 84, of Grand Haven died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. Arrangements are pending.
Latest News
- Friday's update: Nearly 4,000 new cases in Michigan since Tuesday
- 'Fully comfortable': MSU football getting into swing of things under Mel Tucker
- Gattis wants Michigan offense to scrap last season, embrace 'PSP' identity
- Record expunged for Ottawa County man who killed horses
- 'It's just tradition': Festival-goers mark their spots
- Seeking festival food? Local trucks deliver
- Grand Haven weekend forecast
- Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Police locate missing 11-year-old at state park
- Cause of early morning fire in GH under investigation
- Grand Haven city election results
- 2021 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival stories and photos
- Police searching for missing 13-year-old Fruitport girl
- Local schools won't require masks
- GH man hurt after collision with truck, building
- Coast Guard Festival launches new phone app
- 4 officers who responded to insurrection at US Capitol have died by suicide
- Carnival is open at new locations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (4)
- The GOP: From legitimate political party to cult (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- GH man pleads guilty to Wesco armed robbery (2)
- The Delta variant is coming for the unprotected (2)
- Your Views (2)
- It's time to get real about working for a living (2)
- Protecting voting rights must be Congress’ top priority (2)
- Schools must teach about racism (2)
- Close loophole that’s flooding Whitmer with cash (2)
- Whitmer: No vaccine mandate for state employees, but masks required (1)
- Wrong predictions don’t deter the predictors (1)
- Bipartisanship to the rescue (1)
- Doing all things well (1)
- Former Alaska strip club becomes church (1)
- LGBTQ teens, young adults bond at Beloved Arise group (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Record expunged for Ottawa County man who killed horses (1)
- Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege (1)
- Words matter, so let's all be careful with what we say (1)
- City Council OKs Beyond the Pier plan (1)
- You know you’re getting old when … (1)
- Eviction meets lack of affordable housing (1)
- Protesters object to vaccine mandate at Detroit-area health system (1)
- Get to know the Grand Haven City Council, BLP candidates (1)
- Banning lake access is state overreach (1)
- Presidential visit left most Michiganders on the sidelines (1)
- Getting food from a truck a popular pleasure (1)
- Fresh letters to perch atop Dewey Hill for 2021 festival (1)
- The impact of our war on police (1)
- Get to know City Council candidate Dennis Scott (1)
- Bishops debate over who is worthy of Eucharist when really, no one is — including them (1)
- Blessed beyond measure by the love God has lavished on us (1)
- Vaccine doubters are misleading this country at the worst possible time (1)
- Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens enter country on Aug. 9 (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Today in History (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.