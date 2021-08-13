Stephen “Steve” Zawojski Jr., age 84, left his temporary earthly home on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was born on August 31, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Stephen Zawojski and Ann (Miskow) Zawojski.
He was a veteran, having served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, 1955-1959. From Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, he graduated with a fine arts degree in 1963. There he met his future bride, Alice Krawczyk. They married on June 22, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marion, Ohio. He received his MFA Masters of Fine Arts from N.Y. State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Alfred, New York, in 1966. He taught ceramics at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, as a visiting artist at Goddard College, Plainfield, Vermont, and locally at Grand Valley State University. He also taught a summer session at Notre Dame. Then Grand Haven became his family’s home, where he especially enjoyed giving pottery demonstrations on the wheel to elementary-age children to encourage them to use their imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.