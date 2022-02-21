On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Steven "Steve" Henry Brook, age 65 of Jenison, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed away from ALS.
Steve was born August 28, 1956, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Donald and Gladys (Poel) Brook. His brothers are Edward, John and Richard. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Gowran Myers. He is also survived by Gladys Brook, John Brook (Rita) and Richard Brook (Carol) — all of Grand Haven, Mich.; and children: Gabrielle Brook of Casselberry, Fla., Jordan Brook of Greenville, S.C., and Kylee Brook of Jenison, Mich. Other relatives left behind include nephew, Brian Brook (Madeline) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; niece, Betsi Farris (Ryan) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and granddaughter, Macenna Bessey. He was preceded in death by brother, Edward Brook; and father, Donald Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.