Steven R. Althaus, age 72, of New Era passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1950, in Grand Rapids to the late Wesley and Norma (Saunders) Althaus.
Steve graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to Ferris State University. After graduating with multiple degrees, he then earned his Master's in Education from University of Michigan. He taught high school for 36 years (Clio High School and Forest Hills Northern), as well as supervised the Grand Haven schools' paint crew during summers for 27 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.