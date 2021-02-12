Steven Reese Gardner, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away February 8, 2021, at Harbor Hospice Poppen House. He was born May 2, 1951, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Lawrence D. and Mary (Scholtz) Gardner.
Steve graduated from Grand Haven High School and then moved to Colorado and met Nancy Yates. Steve married Nancy on June 7, 1986, and within a few years, they started their family. He had a career in sales in the printing industry, later starting his own company as a handyman/contractor. Steve had an inquisitive approach to life, always asking the “why,” and tackling each inquiry and project head-on. He was a precise woodworker, a skill he learned working alongside his father. He was always working with his hands and could fix just about anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.