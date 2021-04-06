Steven Allen Shumaker, age 68 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed in peace at home, surrounded by his family, on April 1, 2021. Born November 14, 1952.
Married to and loved by MaryBeth VanHoeven-Shumaker. Steve was a proud father and mentor to our eight children and 22 grandchildren: Anthony (Shelley) (Nick, Katelyn, Emily) Shumaker; Tyrel (Mitsy) (Mercedes, Ali, Sebastian, Jillian, Bridgette, Trenton, Alyssa, Jenna) Shumaker; Noelle (Emma, Shelby, Lexie) Verrett; Will (Amanda) (Jackson, Cameron, Chloe) Shumaker; Laura (Kristian, Elijah) Akers; Gordy (Darlene) (Lilliana) Dahlman; Matt (Jaime) (Kennedy) Dahlman; and Josh (Melanie) (Brinker) Dahlman; and eight great-grandchildren.
