Steven Stewart Graeser, age 80, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, unexpectedly at home. He was born December 4, 1940, in Elsberry, Missouri, and raised by Dr. Richard and Catherine Graeser. He married Shirley Ann Mead, who he had known for most of his life, on August 14, 2004, at the beach in Grand Haven.
Steve graduated from Westminster College in Missouri with a bachelor’s degree and served his country in the Army. He then went on to work in the banking industry in many capacities during his career, retiring as banking security officer. Steve also worked for Sears in the security department. His other interests were golfing, playing guitar, banjo, keyboard, boating on his Chris Craft, spending time at the beach, and special trips in his 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo. Steve was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28.
