Steve Victor Vipond, age 61, left this world doing what he loved to do most, hunting the next big buck on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Steve was an incredible and loving husband, father, son and brother. Steve was a lifetime resident of the Spring Lake area. He graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1977 and two years later met the love of his life, Pam Scott. They were happily married for over 37 years. He started working at the Shell station in Spring Lake when he was 14 years old, the family business his father Vic owned. After the Shell station was sold, he worked at Vipond’s Auto Repair in Spring Lake. Steve then moved on to his mail carrier career, at the Spring Lake Post Office, where he worked for 27 years.
