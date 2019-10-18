Sue Ann Robinson, age 74, of Grand Haven, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born February 25, 1945, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Louis and Edythe (Borchers) Kool.
Sue married David L. Robinson on August 13, 1965, in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2015.
Sue graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School, and then attended Grand Valley State University to pursue her degree in education, where she was a member of the first graduating class. Sue worked as a teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools — Ferry Elementary, and was also a substitute teacher. Sue was a very active member of Coastal Community Church, where she led Bible Study and Prayer Group, and served as an ordained minister. Sue was also a volunteer minister for the Fellowship Ministry at Brooks Correctional Facility for many years, where she ministered to the prison inmates.
Sue was a talented pianist who loved playing the piano, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her family, church family, friends and those whose lives she touched.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Shelley Robinson of Campbell, California, and Melissa Robinson of Muskegon, Michigan; sons, Christopher (Michelle) Robinson of North Muskegon, Michigan, and Jeremy (Mark Tran) Robinson of San Jose, California; grandchildren: Stella Greeves, Wyatt Sabatino, Riley Sabatino, Alex Sabatino, Logan Sabatino, Ian Robinson and Chase Robinson; sisters: June (Donald) Weesies, Madge Jerovsek, Mary (Edgar) Hall and Cherri (Thomas) Duer; brothers: Jerry Kool, John (Sharon) Kool, Tom Kool and David (Beverly) Kool; and brother-in-law, Richard Robinson. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Sloan Thompson; sisters-in-law: Shirley Robinson, Karen Kool and Judy Kool; and brother-in-law, John Jerovsek.
The Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Coastal Community Church with Pastor Ron McClain officiating. The Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Community Church Prison Ministry. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Sue’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.