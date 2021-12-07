Sue C. Joyce, age 86, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born December 25, 1934, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Benjamin and Cecilia (McLean) Simpson; and married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Joyce, on April 24, 1954, in Uniontown.
Sue worked for ATT as a draftsman for many years. She graduated from the University of Michigan summa cum laude in 1995. Sue was a former member of St. Constance Catholic Church in Taylor, Michigan, and current member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. She was a talented singer and artist, doing an oil painting a day.
