Sue Ellen Hinkle Barrett, age 87 of Holland (and Grand Haven), passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born on July 24, 1934, in Manton, Michigan, to the late Kenneth and Marye (Bellinger) Bonney.
Sue graduated from Muskegon High School, Muskegon Community College (AA), Grand Valley State University (BA), and Western Michigan University (MSW). She worked as a social worker for community mental health and in private practice until her retirement. Sue was a master gardener and loved working in her gardens, traveling, cooking and spending time with family. She was also very artistic and always had new art projects she was working on.
