Mrs. Susan A. Bissell, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 11, 1947, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to Norman and Betty (Perry) Wismer. On September 17, 1995, she married William F. Bissell Sr. on Mackinac Island at the Little Stone Church.
Susan’s joy for life resonates through her treasured family and friendships, her experiences, and her commitment to the communities in which she lived. She was an educator and devoted her life’s work to strengthening and creating vibrant communities for the benefit of all. She enjoyed serving the arts, hiking through Europe with her girlfriends and book clubs. She was an avid reader, enjoying many different literatures. She was a dancer and performed with the Grand Rapids Civic Ballet. Among her honors, she was nominated by her classmates (Class of ’65) for distinguished alumni recognition for the Big Rapids High School Alumni Association.
