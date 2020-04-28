Susan C. Kuncius-Dykehouse, 64, of Chicago passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. Loving and devoted wife of James B. Dykehouse; adoring mother of Hannah C. Dykehouse; treasured daughter of the late Peter S. and the late Anne (nee Lepo) Kuncius; cherished sister of Janet M. Kuncius-McCarthy (retired detective, CPD); dear daughter-in-law of the late Richard and the late Nancy (nee Horton) Dykehouse; and sister-in-law of Jeff (Laura) Dykehouse of Cheyboygan, Michigan, Rod (Jill) Dykehouse of Marco Island, Florida, and Laurie (Dan) Brinker of Livonia, Michigan. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews, cousins, and innumerable friends who will miss her intensely.
Susan was an English language arts teacher for 38 years before retiring in 2015 from the Chicago Public Schools. Born and raised in Chicago, she grew up in the St. George Parish in Bridgeport, attended Maria High School in the Marquette Park neighborhood, and was a graduate of DePaul University’s School of Education. Susan was a deeply dedicated educator who touched the lives of many students, parents and fellow teachers during her 38-year career. She began her career at St. John Fisher Elementary School in the West Beverly neighborhood and subsequently taught for 26 years at Eberhart Elementary School in Marquette Park as an English language arts teacher, retiring in 2015 from the Chicago Public Schools. She, her husband and their daughter resided in the South Loop.
