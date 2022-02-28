Susan Marie Mann, age 73 of Grand Haven, was called home by our Lord Jesus on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on October 12, 1948, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late James and Dolores (Buckner) Dora.
Sue graduated from Grand Haven High School. She married her high school sweetheart and raised two wonderful children, where laughter was a mainstay of their family. She worked for Grand Haven Area Public Schools as a transportation driver until her retirement. She took care of her home and family throughout her life, which her children will be forever grateful for. She loved her family and was so proud of the two boys she raised. She always enjoyed summers with family and friends. Her grandchildren brought many moments of happiness to her life. Many special memories were made hunting for mushrooms, fishing, camping, finding bargains at flea markets and traveling to Florida.
