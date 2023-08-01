Susan Kay Stobbelaar, 77, of Saint Joseph, Michigan, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Caretel Inns St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, on Saturday, August 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a time of sharing beginning at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sarett Nature Center, 2300 Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, MI; or The Michael J. Fox Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Those wishing to sign Sue’s Guest Book and read the full obituary may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
