Suzanne Madeline Cooper, age 84 of Spring Lake, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at a local care facility in Minnesota. She was born on September 7, 1938, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Cleo and Ruth (Webb) Cooper.
Suzanne was raised in Grand Haven, and graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1956. She went on to work in banking and was an administrative assistant for much of her career. She retired from St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she was the executive assistant. Suzanne loved the arts and theater, and was a past member of the Central Park Players. which she was a part of for several years. In her younger years, she stayed very active and enjoyed walking, biking, hiking and dancing.
