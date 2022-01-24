Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Suzanne Sheridan Krohn, age 78, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on January 19, 2022, surrounded by her family in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Suzanne was born on February 25, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late TJ and Ruth Sheridan. Suzanne met her husband, George, in the Peace Corps, and they eventually settled in Grand Haven where they raised their three daughters. Suzanne was happily married to George, her loving, caring and dedicated husband of 54 years.
