Sybil Aline Holland, age 96, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. She was born December 14, 1924, in Manilla, Arkansas, to William and Nancy (Ballard) Woods; and married John H. Holland on April 3, 1944, in Blyville, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2014.
Sybil worked at the Grand Haven Tribune and also was a great homemaker for her family. She loved to read and spend time with her family.
