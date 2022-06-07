Sybil Aline Holland, age 96, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living.
A gathering of remembrance for Sybil will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorials to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. The family would like to thank Robbinswood Assisted Living for the care given to their mother. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
