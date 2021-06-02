Terri Lynn Teall, age 59 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at home. She was born on August 24, 1961, in Fremont, Michigan, to Terry and Wanda (Phillips) Wantz. She married Joseph Teall on her 18th birthday on August 24, 1979, in Fremont.
Terri graduated from Fremont High School and then worked as an office manager at MLP, MFG Inc. for many years. She volunteered at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay, Michigan, for several years, and also served as a board member of the Terry Wantz Historical Research Center. Terri enjoyed cooking, sewing and knitting, and studying genealogy.
