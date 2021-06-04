The Memorial Service for Terri Teall will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
