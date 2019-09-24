Terry “Terrill” Jon Kozanecki, age 81, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home. He was born June 7, 1938, in Miami, Florida, to the late Theodore and Elvira (Hunter) Kozanecki.
Terry married the love of his life, Bonnie Sewers, on June 22, 1963, in Saugatuck, Michigan. He spent most of his career in the Spring Lake area working for Michigan Plastics, Alma Plastics, Grand Haven Plastics, and was chief operating officer of West Michigan Molding, retiring in 2018. Terry and Bonnie owned the Harbor Steamer from 1982 through 1989, and they were awarded the Coast Guard Family Certificate because of his father’s contributions and their love of the Coast Guard Festival. He was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club, former member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, and former member of Spring Lake Rotary.
Terry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; daughters, Amy Kozanecki of Grand Haven and Laurie Kozanecki-Simmons of Panama City Beach, Florida; two grandchildren: Megan McDonnell and Hayden Simmons; in-laws, Richard (Cherry) Sewers and Betty Rasmussen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted; and brother-in-law, Donald Sewers.
The Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Friends are invited to greet the family from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community, the Coast Guard Festival, or the Little Red House. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Terry’s online guestbook.
