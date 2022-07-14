Terry Dewayne Haack, age 64 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home. He was born on October 9, 1957, to Donnely and Carolyn (Nofsinger) Haack in Fort Gordon, located in Augusta, Georgia.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Haack of Grand Haven; sister, Lisa (Jim) Mulcahy of Grand Haven; brothers, Alan Haack of Spring Lake and Donall (Amy) Haack of Fruitport; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Kevin Haack.
