Terry L. Westenfelder, age 71, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born May 19, 1949, in Muskegon to Gordon W. and Sue F. (Kugel) Westenfelder, and lived most of his life in the area.
Terry attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and graduated in 1967 from Muskegon Catholic Central High School. He received his associate’s degree from Muskegon Community College and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps and served during the Vietnam War. Terry worked in many supervisory positions in logistics and shipping for Montgomery Wards, Lorin Industries and Tesa Tape Inc. Terry was active with the De Colores Ministry. Terry was a fan of MSU and enthusiastic NASCAR racing fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
