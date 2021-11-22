Terry Lee Katt, age 82, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Sanctuary of The Oaks. He was born May 5, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Otto George and Lillian Gertrude (Norman) Katt. He married Linda, whom he met at Grand Haven State Park by the Oval Inn on June 15, 1963, in Muncie, Indiana.
Terry grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from South High School, Grand Rapids Junior College, Western Michigan University, and Michigan State University, where he attained his master’s degree. He taught for several area schools, retiring from Wyoming Public Schools. Terry also served as director at Utica (New York) Children’s Hospital and the Grand Rapids Hearing & Speech Center. As a young boy, he skied with a water ski troop on Spring Lake. Terry took up snow skiing and loved trips to Colorado and Lake Tahoe, and loved boating on Lloyds Bayou with his kids and grandkids, and spending time in Sarasota, Florida. He also served as a high school swim coach.
