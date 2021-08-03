Terry Lee VanderVeen, age 78, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. He was born May 23, 1943, in Muskegon to Donald and Evelyn (Donselar) VanderVeen; and he married Rose Ann Kulesza on September 17, 1966.
Terry graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1962 and played first base on the baseball team that was inducted into the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid sports enthusiast who for many years had season tickets for Muskegon hockey. Terry also loved following all the Detroit professional teams. He loved golf, and fishing both here and in Florida where he and Rose wintered. Terry was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Sons of the American Legion of the Charles A. Conklin Post 28 in Grand Haven.
