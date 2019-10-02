Thaye D. Bruce, age 47, of Grand Haven passed away, surrounded by family, on Friday, September 27, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born August 12, 1972, in Alexandria, Virginia, to Ronald and Donna (Nienhouse) Yost.
Thaye married Jesse Bruce on New Year’s Eve 2014. She graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1990. Thaye worked for Cook’s Appliances and the City of Grand Haven, but was most proud of being a mother. She was a big Kansas City Chiefs and MSU Spartans fan. She enjoyed attending concerts, as music was her lifeblood. Thaye was also fond of traveling to casinos and visiting her family.
Thaye will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband, Jesse Bruce; two daughters, Olivia Young and Hannah Bruce, both of Grand Haven; parents, Ronald and Donna Yost of Grand Haven; sister, Jessica (Kelly) Hamberg of Holland; brother, Matt (Jamie) Yost of Holland; in-laws, William and Connie Bruce of Spring Lake; brother-in-law, Joed (Corrine) Bruce; several nieces and nephews; and especially her beloved dog, Fern P. Bruce (the P stands for Precious, Thaye would want you to know that).
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are being accepted to give her the celebration she deserves. Please visit gofundme.com, click the search icon, and enter “Thaye Bruce’s Celebration of Life” for more information. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Thaye’s online guestbook.
