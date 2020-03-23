Mr. Theodore “Ted” Youn, age 92, of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born July 14, 1927, in Marquette to Wenzel and Bertha (Uebrick) Youn. On June 10, 1950, he married Virginia Barr in Marquette, MI.
Ted was a faithful Catholic all his life and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and retired from Anderson Bolling in 1990. He enjoyed all sports, but especially the Detroit Tigers. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, loved music and traveling, with his favorite trip being Alaska. Most of all he was a constant gentleman, who appreciated all that he had, and especially loved spending time with his family.
