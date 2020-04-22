Theresa Kay Mitchell, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. She was born December 31, 1945, in Northville, Michigan, to Roy and Lila (Lucken) Laney; and she married Lynwood Lee “Butch” Mitchell on February 27, 1965, in Northville.
Theresa graduated from South Lyon High School and worked at the Meijer store as a cashier for 31 years. She loved going to the casino, reading, sewing, music, scrapbooking and attending Elvis events.
