Thomas C. Cousineau, 79, of Spring Lake died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at local care facility. Arrangements to be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- City has 2 leaf drop-off sites on Saturday mornings
- Do you need a high-dose flu vaccine?
- Man in critical condition after near electrocution at construction site
- MCC lecture series explores state-run propaganda in China
- Frauenthal Center announces 2021-22 season
- Girls State delegate speaks to American Legion Auxiliary
- State Briefs
- Grand Haven forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races
- Driver dies in single-car crash in GH Twp.
- GH man injured in collision, rollover on M-231
- Beacon Blvd. shut down Sunday as police apprehend 'high risk' suspect
- Tuesday's local election results
- Reminder: Lane, ramp closures at drawbridge begin Sunday
- Ottawa County to rescind school mask orders after holidays
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers
- Hudsonville Ice Cream debuts Little Debbie-inspired holiday flavor
- Blease wins Ferrysburg mayor's race
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (8)
- Standing against harassment; supporting public servants (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- City voters should OK charter changes (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Treaty should take Whitmer out of Line 5 fight (2)
- Your Views (2)
- It’s time to put on the brakes – literally (1)
- Where can you celebrate Halloween? (1)
- Living at Gracious Grounds is a dream come true (1)
- A community filled with legacies (1)
- Follow the science, but don’t forget about God (1)
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers (1)
- Unexplained events, ghost sightings in Grand Haven and Michigan (1)
- Can we be too sensitive to sexual assault? (1)
- Whitmer vetoes bill to ease restrictions on feeding birds (1)
- Remembering VFW Post 2326 namesake Alvin Jonker (1)
- GHAPS selects Grimes as next superintendent (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Steadfast yet shaped, a little bit every day (1)
- One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at store in Muskegon Heights (1)
- Haitian kidnapping victims include West Michigan family (1)
- American Legion national commander visits GH (1)
- If House members colluded with Capitol rioters, expulsion is warranted (1)
- Public hearing set to discuss city's Zoning Ordinance reversals (1)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (1)
- Muskegon County man found guilty of murder given life sentence (1)
- Protest exposes Line 5 security risk (1)
- Smant, Naser retire from BLP board (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Touring the BLP's Diesel Plant (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Ethics committee dismisses $5K fine against Huizenga for bypassing security screening (1)
- Suspect still at large after shooting police officer (1)
- BLP's Diesel Plant on display (1)
- How to handle an anti-vaccine ‘stay-at-home’ protest against schools (1)
- Candidate Questionnaire: McCaleb running for Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (1)
- Michiganders paying more for beef, bacon (1)
- Your Views (1)
- BLP, City Council candidates grilled at forum (1)
- History will harshly judge Trump's coup attempt, and those who defend it (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- Blease, Sjoberg have different goals for Ferrysburg (1)
- Grand Haven weekend forecast (1)
- Not to worry: Christmas will come despite backed-up supply chain (1)
- Biden’s lurch left is leaving America in the cold (1)
- The era of the climate voter is showing up in Grand Haven (1)
- The time is right to get involved with your local museum (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.