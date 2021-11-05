Thomas Charles Cousineau, age 79 of Spring Lake, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hospice of Heartwood Lodge, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born in 1942 in Muskegon, Michigan, to Charles H. and Treva Cousineau.
Tom graduated from North Muskegon High School, and attended the University of Idaho on a football scholarship. He continued to play football and be an active Frater at Hope College, where he received his B.A. While at Hope, Tom met the love of his life, Carol. Tom furthered his education, earning his M.A. from Western, and completed pre-doctoral work at the University of Pittsburgh. He taught and coached football at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School before moving back to Michigan.
