The Memorial Visitation for Thomas Cousineau will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view Tom’s full obituary.
Latest News
- New City Council sworn into office
- West Michigan district cancels school until Nov. 16
- Local roundup: Lakers fourth at OK Rainbow swim meet; GH/SL sailors compete in Traverse City
- Every day is an opportunity to honor veterans
- Woman injured in GH Twp. crash
- U-M basketball flourishing due to Howard's commitment to players
- State Briefs
- Updated Grand Haven 9 to reopen under new management
Most Popular
Articles
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races
- 'I was very frustrated with the traffic'
- GH man injured in collision, rollover on M-231
- GH school district sees jump in COVID numbers
- Ottawa County to rescind school mask orders after holidays
- Man in critical condition after near-electrocution at construction site
- Spring Lake native brings interior design business to the Lakeshore
- Tuesday's local election results
- Blease wins Ferrysburg mayor's race
- City Council approves snowmelt fund
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (8)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (3)
- What to be a hero? The time is now! (3)
- Your Views (3)
- City voters should OK charter changes (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Treaty should take Whitmer out of Line 5 fight (2)
- Your Views (2)
- It’s time to put on the brakes – literally (1)
- Where can you celebrate Halloween? (1)
- Living at Gracious Grounds is a dream come true (1)
- A community filled with legacies (1)
- Follow the science, but don’t forget about God (1)
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers (1)
- Unexplained events, ghost sightings in Grand Haven and Michigan (1)
- GHAPS selects Grimes as next superintendent (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Steadfast yet shaped, a little bit every day (1)
- One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at store in Muskegon Heights (1)
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals (1)
- Haitian kidnapping victims include West Michigan family (1)
- American Legion national commander visits GH (1)
- If House members colluded with Capitol rioters, expulsion is warranted (1)
- Public hearing set to discuss city's Zoning Ordinance reversals (1)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (1)
- Muskegon County man found guilty of murder given life sentence (1)
- Protest exposes Line 5 security risk (1)
- Smant, Naser retire from BLP board (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Ethics committee dismisses $5K fine against Huizenga for bypassing security screening (1)
- Suspect still at large after shooting police officer (1)
- How to handle an anti-vaccine ‘stay-at-home’ protest against schools (1)
- Michiganders paying more for beef, bacon (1)
- Your Views (1)
- History will harshly judge Trump's coup attempt, and those who defend it (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- Grand Haven weekend forecast (1)
- Not to worry: Christmas will come despite backed-up supply chain (1)
- Biden’s lurch left is leaving America in the cold (1)
- The era of the climate voter is showing up in Grand Haven (1)
- Dr. J. Lawrence Dannemiller (1)
- The time is right to get involved with your local museum (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.